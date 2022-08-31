iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.7% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWM traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.88. 584,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,949,660. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.79.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

