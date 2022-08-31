iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $93.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.94.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

