iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Stock Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.18

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and traded as high as $27.65. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $27.56, with a volume of 30,135 shares.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,717,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 128,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 98,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

