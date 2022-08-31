iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the July 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth $286,000. West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth $219,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 40,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.10. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $44.07.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.