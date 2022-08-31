IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.95

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.95 and traded as low as $31.65. IRadimed shares last traded at $34.62, with a volume of 40,059 shares changing hands.

IRadimed Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $421.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.14.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.64 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 18.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IRadimed

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRadimed

In other IRadimed news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $115,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,354.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IRadimed by 109.2% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 67,454 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 23.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 64,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in IRadimed by 436.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 21,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IRadimed

(Get Rating)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Featured Articles

