iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.27.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IQ shares. Macquarie started coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price target for the company. Benchmark raised iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,872,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,265,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,144,000 after purchasing an additional 203,820 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,965,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,725 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,161,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,955,000. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.72.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

