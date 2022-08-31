IQE (LON:IQE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.87

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.87 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 34.46 ($0.42). IQE shares last traded at GBX 35.30 ($0.43), with a volume of 1,118,933 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 50 ($0.60) to GBX 40 ($0.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

The firm has a market cap of £273.98 million and a PE ratio of -8.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

