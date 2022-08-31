Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Short Interest Update

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,760,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 19,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %
Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.68. 70,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,027. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $27.96.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IOVA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
