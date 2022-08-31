Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Short Interest Update

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,760,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 19,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.68. 70,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,027. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $27.96.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,341,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,489,000 after buying an additional 143,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after buying an additional 4,925,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,957,000 after buying an additional 1,704,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,428,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,175,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,820,000 after purchasing an additional 113,384 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IOVA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

