Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Short Interest Update

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,750,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 6,100,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 943,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $50,973.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on IONS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

IONS stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.11. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.65.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

