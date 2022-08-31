ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,505,600 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the July 31st total of 6,417,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 599,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

ioneer Price Performance

Shares of ioneer stock traded up 0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.46. 40,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,830. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.39 and a 200-day moving average of 0.41. ioneer has a 12 month low of 0.22 and a 12 month high of 0.64.

Get ioneer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ioneer in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About ioneer

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. It owns 100% interest in the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018. ioneer Ltd was incorporated in 2001 and is based in North Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.