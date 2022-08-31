Invst LLC Sells 17,544 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Invst LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,544 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,177,000 after purchasing an additional 786,683 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,847,000 after purchasing an additional 490,964 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,438,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 313.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 449,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,585,000 after acquiring an additional 340,868 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 684,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,448,000 after acquiring an additional 243,200 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

BATS EFG traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.03. 1,139,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.