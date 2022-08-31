Invst LLC Sells 133 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Invst LLC cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 143.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 38,487 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.26. 34,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,691,570. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.98. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $61.86 and a one year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Redburn Partners lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.23.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

