Invst LLC Sells 1,228 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Invst LLC decreased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GNMA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,022. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $50.38.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

