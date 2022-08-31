Invst LLC Reduces Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Invst LLC lessened its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Edison International by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,473,000 after buying an additional 9,800,598 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,891,000 after buying an additional 691,686 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,004,000 after buying an additional 3,349,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,850,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,276,000 after buying an additional 203,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edison International from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.01. 8,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,081. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.46. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.12%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

