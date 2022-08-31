Invst LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Invst LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLH. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,021,000. Truadvice LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 414.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.35. The stock had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,778. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.39 and a 12-month high of $153.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.88.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.