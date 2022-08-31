Invst LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.94. 1,590,637 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.55. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

