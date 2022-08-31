Invst LLC Has $644,000 Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Invst LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700,196 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,359,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after buying an additional 1,136,144 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,172,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,433,000 after buying an additional 830,363 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,648,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,510,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,736,000 after acquiring an additional 565,621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.18. 2,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,073. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $108.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

