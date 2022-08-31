Invst LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Invst LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,406,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,385,000 after buying an additional 3,095,428 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,134,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,240 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $42,485,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,648,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,492,000 after acquiring an additional 501,137 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,084,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,484,000 after acquiring an additional 317,574 shares during the period.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $39.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,806. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.60. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $46.28.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.