Invst LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Invst LLC lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $32,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $61.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OKE shares. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

