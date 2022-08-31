Invst LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Invst LLC lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $32,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on OKE. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

ONEOK Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OKE traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.57. 24,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,535. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.70 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average of $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.