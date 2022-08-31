Invst LLC Cuts Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Invst LLC cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Savior LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $113.29. 183,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,374,803. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.27. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

