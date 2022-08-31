Invst LLC Buys 198,507 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,507 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 4.0% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Invst LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $24,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 532,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,818,000 after buying an additional 141,184 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 109.3% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,535,000 after buying an additional 59,565 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 465,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,861,000 after acquiring an additional 253,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 463,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,710,000 after acquiring an additional 241,243 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,351. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.65. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

