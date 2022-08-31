Invst LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $114.14. 199,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,110,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.39 and its 200 day moving average is $125.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

