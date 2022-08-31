Invst LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2022

Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $114.14. 199,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,110,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.39 and its 200 day moving average is $125.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.