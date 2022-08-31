Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 186,233 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 49% compared to the typical volume of 125,385 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric Sidle sold 33,442 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $620,349.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 584,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,843,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ChargePoint news, insider Eric Sidle sold 33,442 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $620,349.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,843,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $52,015.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 443,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,175.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,118,476 shares of company stock worth $28,874,024 in the last 90 days. 23.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ChargePoint by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 173.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ChargePoint Stock Up 16.1 %

CHPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

CHPT stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. 705,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,711,743. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.88.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

