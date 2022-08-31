Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for August 31st (ADRNY, ASML, CSCO, EQIX, ESNT, HON, MGI, NXRT, PYPL, QNST)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, August 31st:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bryan, Garnier & Co currently has €34.00 ($34.69) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of €31.00 ($31.63).

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $114.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $94.00.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.50.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a buy rating. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 650 ($7.85) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 850 ($10.27).

Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

