Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT):

8/29/2022 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/24/2022 – Allegiant Travel had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $237.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Allegiant Travel is now covered by analysts at Melius. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Allegiant Travel had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Allegiant Travel had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $245.00 to $190.00.

7/12/2022 – Allegiant Travel had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $185.00 to $140.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Allegiant Travel had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $185.00 to $140.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Allegiant Travel had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Allegiant Travel had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $237.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ALGT stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $98.04. 450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.49. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $96.11 and a 12-month high of $215.48.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,437.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,072 shares of company stock worth $441,887 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

