Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT):
- 8/29/2022 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/24/2022 – Allegiant Travel had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $237.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/15/2022 – Allegiant Travel is now covered by analysts at Melius. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2022 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/10/2022 – Allegiant Travel had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2022 – Allegiant Travel had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $245.00 to $190.00.
- 7/12/2022 – Allegiant Travel had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $185.00 to $140.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2022 – Allegiant Travel had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $185.00 to $140.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2022 – Allegiant Travel had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2022 – Allegiant Travel had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $237.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Allegiant Travel Stock Down 0.9 %
ALGT stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $98.04. 450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.49. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $96.11 and a 12-month high of $215.48.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
