Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Short Interest Update

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the July 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

NASDAQ IVCB remained flat at $10.06 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.03. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at $17,990,000. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,289,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,980,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,549,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 1,730.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 800,156 shares during the period.

About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

