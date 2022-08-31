Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.61 and last traded at $21.62. Approximately 51,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 45,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 959.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $676,000.

