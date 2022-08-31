Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the July 31st total of 217,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBWD. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of KBWD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.31. 378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,770. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $21.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

