Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 14,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 78,825 shares.The stock last traded at $81.53 and had previously closed at $82.00.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average is $85.44.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.