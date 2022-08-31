Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.59-$13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.48 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.47 billion. Intuit also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.20 EPS.

Intuit Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of INTU stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $433.58. 13,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,523. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $431.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $575.44.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,994,000 after buying an additional 129,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5,681.5% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after buying an additional 39,259 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

