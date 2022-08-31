Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.97 and last traded at $53.00. 6,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 476,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Intrepid Potash Trading Down 10.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day moving average is $62.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.10). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 86.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,121 shares during the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Further Reading

