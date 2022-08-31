Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intevac in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.96. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,115. Intevac has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $125.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

