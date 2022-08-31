inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Shares Down 2%

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 29,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 64,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

inTEST Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $97.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

