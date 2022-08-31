International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Short Interest Down 10.9% in August

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

International Media Acquisition Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IMAQ stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 24,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,864. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. International Media Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAQ. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in International Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,910,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Media Acquisition by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 183,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in International Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in International Media Acquisition by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,058,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 58,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in International Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

