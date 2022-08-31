International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE IBM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.28. 41,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369,182. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.08 and its 200-day moving average is $132.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

