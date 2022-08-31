Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Interface’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Interface has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 46.4% annually over the last three years. Interface has a dividend payout ratio of 2.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Interface to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.

TILE opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $679.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.76. Interface has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.70 million. Interface had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Interface will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 228.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Interface from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

