Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Interface’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Interface has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 46.4% annually over the last three years. Interface has a dividend payout ratio of 2.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Interface to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.
Interface Trading Down 2.6 %
TILE opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $679.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.76. Interface has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 228.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet raised Interface from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
Interface Company Profile
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.
