Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Upgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Grupo Santander raised Intercorp Financial Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercorp Financial Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.75.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance

IFS stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.69. Intercorp Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 13.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 116.9% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

