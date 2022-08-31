Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Upgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Grupo Santander raised Intercorp Financial Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercorp Financial Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.75.
IFS stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.69. Intercorp Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35.
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
