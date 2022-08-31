InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) to Issue $0.44 Semi-annual Dividend

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.439 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

InterContinental Hotels Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect InterContinental Hotels Group to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

NYSE:IHG opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.19. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $73.40.

Institutional Trading of InterContinental Hotels Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,980 ($60.17) to GBX 5,000 ($60.42) in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,535.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.