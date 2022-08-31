Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Short Interest Update

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the July 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 916,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $61.20. 2,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,642. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.90. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.07). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,327,511 shares in the company, valued at $141,675,594.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $24,923,800. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,217.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 62,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,130.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,908,000 after purchasing an additional 317,494 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

