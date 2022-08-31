Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,805 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,254,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,788,000 after purchasing an additional 838,321 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13,575.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,919,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781,595 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,112,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,721 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,718,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,188,000 after purchasing an additional 240,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,440,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,756,000 after purchasing an additional 491,276 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.74. 459,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,381,105. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $65.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.