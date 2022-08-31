Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $9,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.44. The stock had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,095. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $78.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.84.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.