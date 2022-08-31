Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 182,733 Shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 335,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,733 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in CBTX were worth $10,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CBTX by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 1,281.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBTX during the fourth quarter worth about $3,235,000. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of CBTX by 44.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 104,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 31,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CBTX by 250.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 177,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBTX

In other news, Director Michael A. Havard acquired 10,477 shares of CBTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $299,642.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,994.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Price Performance

CBTX Announces Dividend

CBTX stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,346. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $734.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.96. CBTX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $33.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

CBTX Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services.

