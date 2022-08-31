Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 6,584.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,635 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $20,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 463,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,404,000 after purchasing an additional 42,068 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 17,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 20,290,847 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.18.

