Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 115.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $24,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITOT. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ITOT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.51. 56,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,171. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $108.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.36.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.