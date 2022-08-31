Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $7.97 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $82.34. 36,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947,361. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.94 and a one year high of $86.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.13.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.