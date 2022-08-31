Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 133,716 Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 133,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,847,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 1.11% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLTR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Castellan Group grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 61,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,154. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $107.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.41.

