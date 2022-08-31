Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 98,481 Shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM – Get Rating) by 263.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,481 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 24.70% of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKEM traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787. BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average is $59.23.

