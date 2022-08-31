Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.12-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.69-$0.73 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IART. Citigroup lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.43.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 1.2 %

Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.31. 2,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,287. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $76.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integra LifeSciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $586,404 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,858 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.