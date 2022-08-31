Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $64.73

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.73 and last traded at $65.08, with a volume of 100328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Integer Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Integer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

